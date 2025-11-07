DENVER — It's going to be another gorgeous start to the day and we're in for more unseasonably warm weather Friday afternoon. Enjoy the mild conditions because it's going to get quite a bit colder this weekend!

High temperatures will be about 5 to 7 degrees above average, and winds will stay light across the plains Friday afternoon. We'll see low to mid 60s for highs. Mountain areas will remain cool, with another round of light snow developing late in the day for the northern ranges. Most of the activity will stay north of Interstate 70, where snow showers could pick up again.

By late Friday night, a strong weather system will swing through northeastern Colorado. This will bring some light snow to the northern and central mountains. We could pick up around 1 to 4 inches of snow above 9,000 feet. A cold front will follow closely behind and that will lead to much cooler weather for the metro area this weekend. The winds will pick up on Saturday, with temperatures dipping into the mid 50s on Saturday and it gets even colder on Sunday.

Looking ahead, the weather takes a big turn early next week. A broad ridge of high pressure will settle over Colorado, starting Monday, leading to a stretch of warm and dry days. Temperatures will climb well above normal, and some spots could even challenge record highs by midweek with upper 70s possible across the plains. After the weekend’s chill and wind, next week will feel more like late September than mid-November.

One more unseasonably warm day in Denver on Friday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.