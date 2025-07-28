DENVER — We're in for one more scorcher of a day before our next cold front rolls through. Look for mostly sunny skies Monday morning, with temperatures 60s and 70s for the morning commute. We'll see increasing clouds by the afternoon as temperatures soar about 7 to 10 degrees above normal.

If you're headed into the mountains, be extra cautious with anything that could spark a fire. High temperatures across the lower elevations, including the Denver metro area, could push past 100 degrees in some spots. Fire danger will remain high especially across the Western Slope.

Things start to shift on Tuesday. We’ll still be warm, but not quite as hot. We'll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and more moisture will star to funnel in across the state. That means afternoon and evening thunderstorms could pop back up, especially on the plains and foothills. These storms might bring brief downpours, gusty winds, and lightning, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re looking at a much wetter and stormier pattern setting up. Dew points will rise and we could see more widespread and potentially heavy rainfall across much of the region. It looks like Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest and wettest days of the week. Unfortunately, most of this moisture will fall east of the Continental Divide and won't bring much to the Western Slope.

We'll also see a very nice break from the 90-degree heat. Highs will be about 10 to 12 degrees below normal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, things should start to dry out and warm back up. Highs will creep back toward 90 degrees, but some scattered showers and storms will still be possible each afternoon. While it won’t be as stormy as midweek, we’re not totally in the clear, so expect a mix of sunshine, heat and a few chances for pop-up storms heading into next weekend.

One more scorcher of a day across Colorado before a nice cooldown

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.