One more round of rain and snow in Denver this week

We're seeing another break from the wet weather this morning, but there's more to come!

Look for mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. You'll also find some areas of fog across the eastern plains for the morning commute.

A cold front will move into the Front Range late Friday morning, ushering in the final round of rain and snow in Denver. It'll be chilly, cloudy and a little soggy for the Rockies home opener. Look for scattered rain showers in the afternoon, mixing to light snow Friday evening. So far, it looks like a trace to an inch or two of snow by Saturday morning in the metro area.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s to low 40s Friday, so bundle up if you're heading out. Skies will quickly clear out on Saturday and we're in for some warmer and drier weather on Sunday!

Look for highs in the 50s across the plains Sunday as a ridge of high-pressure moves in. This warmer trend will continue into next week, with temperatures climbing and feeling a lot more like spring by mid-week.

Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s on Monday with low to mid 70s for the rest of the work week.

