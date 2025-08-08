One more extra hot day before a cool down arrives

DENVER- Good morning! It’s going to be another hot and dry day across the area, especially in the mountains, foothills, and high valleys where fire weather conditions are expected to be critical. That means the air will be very dry, winds will be gusty, and any spark could lead to fast-spreading wildfires. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 90s for metro Denver and the Front Range, so it’s a good idea to limit outdoor activities during the peak heat of the day and stay hydrated.

The heat continues through most of today, but things begin to shift later this evening. A cold front is expected to move in tonight, which may bring a few storms after midnight. The front should bring in some cooler air by Saturday morning, offering a bit of relief after a string of hot days.

Saturday will feel noticeably cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the plains, and a few degrees cooler in the mountains. Moisture will also increase, which means we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong, especially if the right mix of moisture and instability comes together, but we’re still keeping an eye on how that develops.

By Sunday, the chance for storms increases, especially across the plains and urban corridor. It could be another active afternoon with more widespread thunderstorms, and there’s potential for some of them to be on the stronger side. Temperatures will stay seasonable, in the 80s, keeping things much more comfortable compared to the heat earlier in the week.

Looking into next week, the storm chances drop off and the heat returns. Monday will be pleasant with highs staying below 90°F, but temperatures climb again starting Tuesday as a ridge builds back over the area. Expect dry and hot conditions Tuesday through Thursday, with highs once again reaching into the 90s and very little chance for rain.

