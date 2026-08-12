DENVER — We are in for one more day of 90-degree heat before a nice cool down arrives. Not only will temperatures dip well below normal, but monsoon moisture returns to the state and will linger through the coming weekend.



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One more day of 90-degree heat before a nice cool down settles in

We've seen six days in a row at 90 degrees or above and Wednesday will be the seventh. Temperatures will remain above normal, with highs in the low 90s along the Front Range by 2 p.m. We will start to see more monsoon moisture move into the state Wednesday afternoon. Heavier showers will develop in the mountains by the afternoon and we could see more localized flooding and mudslides near the burn scars. Look for scattered storms to move into the Denver metro area around 3p.m. and shift to the northeast where a few storms could turn severe Wednesday night. There is a risk of golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.

The heavier monsoon rains will likely push into the Denver metro area Thursday, with the potential for localized drenching rains and flash flooding. Thursday will also be the start of some relief from the heat as a cold front dips into the state. Look for daytime highs to only reach the low 80s in and around the Interstate 25 corridor.

The cool, wet weather sticks around Friday and continues through the weekend. Look for scattered storms each afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Slightly warmer and drier weather returns early next week.

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