One more day of 60s before a storm rolls through Colorado this weekend

We have one more day of warmer than average temperatures before a storm rolls through Colorado!

We'll see increasing clouds as this weak system approaches from the west. Temperatures will still run above average, but the added cloud cover should keep highs in the low to mid-60s and that's a touch cooler than yesterday.

The mountains have the best chance of seeing some activity Saturday, with scattered rain and snow showers developing early Saturday across southwestern Colorado. So far, it looks like the San Juans could pick up 2 to 4 inches of new snow with an inch or two along the I-70 mountain corridor.

Along I-25, it looks fairly dry, making it tough for any precipitation to develop. Some moisture could make it onto the eastern plains, where a few areas may pick up light rain through early Sunday. Amounts are expected to be minimal.

By Sunday, the system moves out, leaving behind a cooler but mostly quiet end to the weekend. Highs across the plains will only reach the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will rebound early next week back into the low 60s as high pressure builds back in, bringing drier weather and a gradual warming trend.

We'll be tracking more active weather toward the middle of next week. A series of stronger storm systems is expected to move into the western US, with the first potentially arriving Tuesday or Wednesday. Right now, the best chance for precipitation appears to be across the northern mountains, with lower chances farther south and east.

Stay with Denver7 as we get a better idea of the direction and strength of these next couple of systems. It could be our first good dose of cold and wet weather in Denver!

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