One more day of 60s and sunshine in Denver before the next storm hits

It's going to be another mild day across most of Colorado but we're in for a blustery change within the next 24 hours.

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning for the commute and temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 60s to low 70s along the northeastern plains by early afternoon.

The warm, dry and windy conditions will bring high fire danger for some areas ahead of our next storm. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and remain in effect until 8 p.m. as winds kick up to 40 mph wind and humidity values drop below 15%.

Wintry changes roll into the state tonight. A fast-moving storm system will bring heavy mountain snow, a wintry mix to the metro area and very strong winds to much of the state. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph at times.

So far, it doesn't look like the Denver metro will see much snow from this storm. The city will get a brief rain/snow mix and much cooler temperatures to end the work week.

It will stay chilly and blustery on Saturday, with highs in the 40s. We'll also see a chance of light snow across the plains Saturday afternoon.

Skies will then clear and temperatures will climb for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will rebound in to the lower 60s on Sunday and back into the lower 70s on Monday for St. Patrick's Day.

One more day of 60s and sunshine in Denver before the next storm hit

