Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

One more day of 60s and sunshine in Denver before the next storm hits

Cold, wet and windy in Denver on Friday
We're in for one more unseasonably warm day before our next storm rolls through the region. We'll see mostly sunny skies Thursday and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s.
3-13-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It's going to be another mild day across most of Colorado but we're in for a blustery change within the next 24 hours.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning for the commute and temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 60s to low 70s along the northeastern plains by early afternoon.

The warm, dry and windy conditions will bring high fire danger for some areas ahead of our next storm. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and remain in effect until 8 p.m. as winds kick up to 40 mph wind and humidity values drop below 15%.

Wintry changes roll into the state tonight. A fast-moving storm system will bring heavy mountain snow, a wintry mix to the metro area and very strong winds to much of the state. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph at times.

So far, it doesn't look like the Denver metro will see much snow from this storm. The city will get a brief rain/snow mix and much cooler temperatures to end the work week.

It will stay chilly and blustery on Saturday, with highs in the 40s. We'll also see a chance of light snow across the plains Saturday afternoon.

Skies will then clear and temperatures will climb for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will rebound in to the lower 60s on Sunday and back into the lower 70s on Monday for St. Patrick's Day.

One more day of 60s and sunshine in Denver before the next storm hit

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team