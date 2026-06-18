DENVER — You can open the windows and enjoy the cooler air that rolled in overnight. Temperatures are about 15 to 20 degrees cooler Thursday morning versus what we saw early Wednesday. You'll find 50s for the morning commute, with mid to upper 70s by lunch.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Not quite as hot across Colorado Thursday

Thursday looks quiet with mostly sunny skies, with highs returning into the upper 80s across the plains. The mountains and valleys will stay warm and dry, and while fire weather concerns will remain elevated, conditions are expected to stay just below critical levels.

Friday brings more of the same, with warm temperatures in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. A few light showers or thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon, mainly near the Palmer Divide and southern foothills, but most areas should remain dry.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the stretch, with temperatures climbing well into the 90s across the Interstate 25 corridor and nearby plains. Fire weather conditions are expected to become critical again in the mountains and valleys, while strong to severe thunderstorms could develop across far northeast Colorado later in the day.

Sunday and Monday will turn more active as additional moisture moves into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both days, bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance for wetting rainfall across the area.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.