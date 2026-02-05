Not far from record highs, the heat settles back in for Colorado

DENVER — High pressure overhead is keeping things unusually warm and quiet across Colorado for the next few days. Expect mostly sunny skies with dry conditions and afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 60s on the plains, which is about 20 degrees warmer than what we’d normally see this time of year. It’ll feel more like early spring than February, and that trend sticks around for a while.Friday looks much the same, with plenty of sunshine and continued warmth.

Even though temperatures will be well above average, they should stay just shy of record levels for most spots, including Denver. Overall, it’s another calm, mild day that’s great for being outside, just keep in mind how dry things are becoming.

By Saturday, the warmth continues but the weather story shifts a bit with fire concerns. Dry air will push humidity values very low, and breezier winds, especially across the northern plains near the Cheyenne Ridge, could create elevated fire weather conditions. It won’t be windy everywhere, but it’s a day to be extra cautious with anything that could spark a fire.

Sunday stays warm and dry with lots of sun, offering a brief break from the fire weather worries. Then on Monday, another increase in winds combined with very low humidity could once again raise fire danger, particularly in the same northern areas.

Temperatures will still be running well above normal through the day before changes start to line up.

Looking ahead to next week, a noticeable pattern change is expected starting Tuesday. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures should return as a more active weather setup brings several chances for precipitation. The best odds are in the mountains, where multiple light snow events could help a bit with drought conditions, while the plains may not see much moisture.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.