DENVER — The winds died down overnight, and it will be quite a bit calmer along the Front Range Wednesday afternoon. Without that downsloping wind, it's about 10 to 15 degrees cooler Wednesday morning. We'll see 20s to low 30s for the morning commute, with highs in the 50s by the afternoon.

You'll find mostly sunny skies across the plains and some light snow in the northern and central mountains. The winds will kick up again across the northern Front Range mountains this afternoon and evening. A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. and includes areas like Idaho Springs, Rocky Mountain National Park and Nederland. The High Wind Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week for the Eastern Plains. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 60s and that's about 20 degrees above normal. More light off and on again snow is in store for the mountains as we head into the weekend.

It will stay dry and unseasonably warm in Denver both Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Not as windy across the Denver metro area Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.