It won't be quite as hot or hazy Friday and at this point, there are no Air Quality Alerts in effect along the Front Range!

Along with the clearing haze, we'll see a better chance of storms and showers Friday afternoon through early evening. The risk of severe weather is low.

We'll see a few more storms Saturday afternoon, but drier conditions on Sunday.

Temperatures will dip into the low-90s on Friday and Saturday, but then heat right back up again with more near triple-digit heat early next week.

Not as hot or hazy in Denver to end the week

