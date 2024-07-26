Watch Now
Not as hot or hazy in Denver to end the week

More storms possible across Colorado Friday afternoon
Skies are clearing out a bit Friday, and we'll see about a five-degree cooldown. High temperatures will be in the low-90s, with a chance of afternoon storms and showers.
It won't be quite as hot or hazy Friday and at this point, there are no Air Quality Alerts in effect along the Front Range!

Along with the clearing haze, we'll see a better chance of storms and showers Friday afternoon through early evening. The risk of severe weather is low.

We'll see a few more storms Saturday afternoon, but drier conditions on Sunday.

Temperatures will dip into the low-90s on Friday and Saturday, but then heat right back up again with more near triple-digit heat early next week.

