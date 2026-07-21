DENVER — It's official! Denver saw its first triple-digit day of the year, as Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees Monday afternoon. Temperatures will remained extremely warm overnight, with 70s in store early Tuesday morning for the early commute.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Not as hot across the Denver metro area Tuesday

It'll be a sunny start to your Tuesday around the Denver metro area with highs soaring in the low to mid 90s. Look for increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered showers and storms racing off the foothills and onto the plains around the dinner hour. We're finally tapping into some of that monsoon moisture that the mountains have seen over the past few days. These showers will help to cool things off closer to sunset, with 80s across the metro area for the evening commute.

By Wednesday, better monsoon moisture will roll into the state helping to fuel more storms and showers across the eastern half of Colorado. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s mid-week, with possible heavy pockets of rain in the afternoon and evening. More widespread rain is likely on Thursday. Enjoy the break from the heat, and the refreshing rain as warmer and drier weather return this weekend.

So far, it looks like daytime highs will skyrocket back into the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. We'll be tracking another chance of storms starting next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.