No weather tricks for Denver on Halloween, with dry and mild weather ahead

It's a spooky start to Halloween, thanks to areas of low clouds and fog across the Denver metro and northeastern Plains. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect in these areas until 10 am.

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Once the fog burns off, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds during the day across the metro, and a seasonably mild afternoon. Our high today in Denver will warm to 61 degrees.

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In the mountains on Saturday, a few rain and snow showers will be possible ahead of a much stronger surge of moisture on Sunday. Heavy rain and mountain snow will arrive Sunday morning in southwestern Colorado. From the San Juan Mountains to the San Luis Valley, a Flood Watch will remain in effect from Sunday into early next week. Above 10,000 feet, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the San Juan Mountains, with 10-20" expected. In the Central Mountains, we will be under a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday and Monday, with 5-10" of fresh snow possible.

Rain should hold off in the metro area until late Sunday night, which means good news for tomorrow's key Broncos match-up with the Kansas City Chiefs. Temperatures at kick off will be in the mid 60s at Empower Field.

Our most active day in the metro will be on Monday. Highs will only warm into the lower to middle 50s, with periods of rain and gusty north wind. Peak gusts could be as strong as 40 mph in town, with stronger gusts over the eastern Plains.

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Rain and snow will clear out early Tuesday and as the storm winds down, we'll be watching for some flakes on the Palmer Divide and across the foothills as snow levels drop below 8,000 feet.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will only warm into the lower to middle 50s before rebounding into the upper 50s by mid-week. Right now, we're watching Wednesday as a weak disturbance looks to bring a couple of inches of snow to the mountains a small chance for rain to Denver. Other than that, the rest of the week looks dry.

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