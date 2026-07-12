Scorching midsummer heat has returned to Denver today, with temperatures this afternoon climbing about 8 to 10 degrees above Friday’s highs across the metro. The heat also has staying power, with more than a week of 90-degree highs expected.

While impressive, this isn't unprecedented.

Since Denver International Airport opened, the city's official observation site has recorded 21 stretches of at least 10 consecutive days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter. A week of 95-degree-or-hotter highs is much rarer, occurring just six times in the past 31 years.

▶️ In the video player below, meteorologist Casey Dorn breaks down how the heat so far this July compares to what's normal.

Near record heat Sunday in Colorado, lingering through next week

This prolonged heat will continue drying out already parched vegetation and increase periods of elevated fire danger next week. Fortunately, mountain winds are expected to remain fairly light, limiting the fire threat somewhat.

A strong dome of high pressure building across the West and into the northern Plains is responsible for the persistent heat.

Tonight will stay quite warm, with temperatures still in the 70s at 10 p.m. before only falling into the middle 60s overnight under mostly clear skies.

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Sunday brings more of the same, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 90s, and breezy conditions east of the metro during the afternoon. Heat like this increases the risk of dehydration and heat-related illness, so stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and seek shade during the hottest part of the day.

The hottest conditions this weekend will be across Colorado's Western Slope. Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Monday for parts of northwestern Colorado, where highs will reach 100 to 106 degrees. Heat Advisories continue for parts of southwestern Colorado, where temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s.

The hot, dry pattern will persist through much of next week. Highs will remain in the middle 90s with warm nights offering little relief. A few isolated mountain showers may develop during the second half of the week, but the persistent ridge should keep rain chances limited.

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