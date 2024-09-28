Near-record heat in Denver for the first full weekend of Fall

The weekend has arrived, and here comes the heat!

Temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday across the Denver metro area. These daytime highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average. It may be the first full weekend of fall but it'll still feel like summer.

A ridge of high pressure is to thank (or blame) for the heat. It's camped out across Colorado and will keep weather conditions very warm and dry through the weekend.

Another dry cold front will race across the state on Monday night into Tuesday morning. We'll see mid-80s on Monday and then a nice cool-off into the mid-70s on Tuesday. The 'cooler' weather doesn't last long as the mid 80s make a comeback by the middle of next week.

Are you heading to the High Country to see the gorgeous fall foliage? This weekend will be picture perfect for it! Highs will be in the 70s in the mountains along with mostly sunny skies. We're coming into peak season, so get up there while the leaves are still bright and golden!

