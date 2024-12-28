Multiple rounds of snow move into the mountains; mild weekend in Denver metro

Rounds of snow will move into Colorado's mountains this weekend.

If you're traveling into the High Country, the bests time to travel will be early Saturday through midday, before the next round of snow moves in. Then again on Sunday afternoon, ahead of more snow on Monday.

It'll be a cool and mostly cloudy start to the day in the Denver metro area. The winds will kick up in the foothills and the west side of I-25. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 50s along the urban corridor.

Mountain snow showers will return Saturday night into Sunday morning, as Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings continue for the northern and central mountains.

We'll have another lull midday Sunday with partly cloudy skies statewide. It'll be a bit warmer in the Denver metro, with highs close to 60-degrees by the afternoon.

More mountain snow is expected Sunday night into Monday in the mountains with a slight chance of brief rain or snow showers in the metro as a cold front moves through the region Monday.

Avalanche danger is high for much of the high country, with waves of heavy snow and high winds. Please be extra cautious in the back country.

By mid-next week, snow chances decrease in the mountains. The plains and Denver cool down dramatically with highs only climbing into the 30s Tuesday. It will be dry, but very chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for New Year's Day in Denver, with highs in the low-40s. Warmer weather returns by the end of next week.

