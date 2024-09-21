Much cooler with steady rain across metro-Denver Saturday evening into Sunday

Say so long to the summer heat, as more fall-like weather rolls in for the weekend!

A strong cold front will race across Colorado early Saturday morning. It'll help to cool off temperatures but otherwise it'll be a dry start to the day. We'll see some sunshine through the lunch hour with temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s by early afternoon. That's about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Friday!

Scattered showers and storms will pick up by the late afternoon and continue through the evening. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Some areas around the city could see between a half of an inch to an inch of water!

We'll see high temperatures in the upper-50s on Sunday — about 30 degrees cooler than our Friday highs! It will feel and look more like fall as we welcome in the new season on Sunday. Autumn will officially begin on Sunday at 6:43 a.m.

Some snow will fall on the peaks above 9,000 feet on Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go in to effect at noon Saturday. It'll continue until noon Sunday with about 3 to 9 inches of new snow. The Front Range mountains will be under the advisory starting at 6 p.m. Saturday continuing until noon Sunday. Higher mountain passes and stretches along I-70 will be slick and icy with up to 9 inches of snow.

We'll watch this system clear out late Sunday and a brief ridge of high pressure to move back in for the start of the work week. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies Monday.

Don't get too comfortable because another weak system cruises into Colorado Monday night into Tuesday, bringing another brief cool off and quick round of rain.

The heat doesn't stay away for too long. Upper-70s to low-80s are back by the end of next week.

