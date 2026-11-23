DENVER — After warming into the mid 40s on Sunday, Thanksgiving week will begin even colder with highs today in Denver only warming into the upper 30s and low 40s.

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Snow will increase across the state from southwest to northeast during the day. Accumulations in the San Juan Mountains will be highest, up around 2-5", with 1-3" totals likely around the I-70 corridor.

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Here in Denver, a quick burst of snow will be possible late this evening. Right now, the models are showing the best potential for snow on the south side of the metro, down through Castle Rock and into the Palmer Divide. In these areas, we could see a trace to 1" of accumulation, with similar totals possible up into the foothills. I'm not expected much snow to reach downtown Denver, or points to the north.

By sunrise Tuesday, the storm will be gone. Skies will turn sunny by the afternoon as highs top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s in metro Denver.

Mountain snow returns on Monday, with a few flurries possible for Denver

The rest of the week looks quiet, which will be great news for travel and our Thanksgiving Day plans. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday's highs will climb into the upper 50s and by Friday, highs could top 60 in some Denver neighborhoods.

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Another weak storm will bring a chance for snow to the mountains Friday and Saturday, but whether or not we see any moisture in Denver right now is still in question, with just about a 20% chance for a wintry mix on Saturday. Stay tuned...

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