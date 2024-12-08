Watch Now
Mountain snow, cooler temperatures move into the Front Range

Denver7 forecast- Sunny skies and mild temperatures return Saturday. Our next storm arrives late-Sunday, bringing snow and colder temperatures.
DENVER — A winter storm is moving into Colorado, bringing mountain snow and cooler temperatures.

This storm will move into the area late Sunday night. Some snow will develop in the mountains, and light snow is possible in Denver on Monday.

So far, 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible across the Front Range mountains, with a trace of 2 inches possible in metro Denver.

This incoming storm will cool off temperatures dramatically. We've had above-average days every day so far this December, and this storm will drop the metro into below-average territory.

You'll need the winter coat early next week! Look for highs in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. The storm clears out Tuesday, and by the end of next week, more 50s are on deck.

