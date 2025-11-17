Mountain snow continues while Denver stays calm and cool

DENVER — A fast-moving storm system is moving across the Rockies Monday, bringing steady snow to the mountains.

If you're in the Denver metro, the start of the week looks much calmer — just cooler and partly cloudy with only occasional breezy periods both Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7

In the high country, snow will continue throughout Monday, especially north of the Interstate 70 corridor. Expect slick roads and reduced visibility as snow picks up again later Monday morning and afternoon.

Strong, gusty winds will also impact the Front Range mountains and foothills, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Denver7

We’re keeping an eye on a possible early-season storm next week, but confidence is low.

There’s still a wide range of outcomes, so for now, expect cooler conditions through the week as the pattern becomes clearer.

