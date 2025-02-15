Mountain snow continues Saturday. Colder, with light snow for the metro.

DENVER - The weather in Colorado will stay busy through the weekend. Heavy snow will continue in the mountains, and it could make travel difficult with strong winds and blowing snow. Snow will continue to fall overnight and again into Saturday.

On the plains, areas east of Denver may see a couple of inches of snow through Saturday night. This morning, we saw areas of dense fog, especially along the I-25 corridor. The Dense Fog Advisory expires at 11 a.m., after which we'll see the chance for light snow through early evening. Temperatures today will stay cool, only reaching the low 30s.

Sunday will start off dry, but snow will return to the northern mountains in the afternoon as more moisture moves in. Snow will continue into Monday. Temperatures will stay below normal in most areas, with highs only in the 30s. The southern foothills could warm into the low 40s because of winds coming from the southwest.

Monday and Tuesday will bring even colder air to northeastern Colorado, with temperatures likely to drop in the afternoon. Snow will fall along with the cold air, especially in the mountains. The arctic air will settle in over eastern Colorado, making it very cold- highs in the teens and 20s. The mountains will stay slightly warmer, but snow will still continue.

The weather will stay active throughout the week. Snow will continue in the mountains, and temperatures will remain below normal. There will be a break in the snow between Tuesday and Wednesday, but more snow is expected by Wednesday. The chances of snow on the plains are lower, but the weather will stay very cold.

