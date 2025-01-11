Mountain snow and colder air this weekend

Another storm will usher in snow to the mountains. It'll be a winter wonderland Saturday across the high country with continued snowfall throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Park and Elkhead Mountains, as well as the Flattops, for 5 to 10 inches of new snow along with 45 mph wind gusts. The Front Range mountains will see about 4 to 8 inches of new snow stack up through Saturday. Travel will be treacherous across Colorado's mountain passes this weekend.

Look for increasing clouds Saturday around metro Denver with a few flurries possible across the plains and toward the Palmer Divide this evening. This storm slips out of the state late Saturday making way for a cool but dry end to the weekend. Highs will be in the low 30s Sunday afternoon.

The January chill is on, as below-average temperatures stick around through early next week!

Slightly warmer weather will arrive by the middle of the week and it looks like another storm will race into the state next weekend.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.