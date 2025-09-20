Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mountain showers possible, metro stays dry as fall colors returns

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend with only isolated mountain showers. A stronger system arrives Monday with widespread rain, cooler temps, and high elevation snow lasting into Tuesday.
Lana&nbsp;Kravchenko
DENVER — If you’re looking for a reason to get outside this weekend, the weather is giving you one.

Seasonal temperatures and mostly dry skies will make Saturday and Sunday feel just right for steins, brats, and live music in downtown Denver.

A few afternoon showers or storms may pop up over the mountains, but the metro should stay mainly dry.

That means great weather to stroll around with friends and enjoy the fall atmosphere.

Today's planner
Fall color is beginning to pop across Colorado, with moderate color showing around Aspen, Crested Butte, and Buena Vista.

The Front Range and plains are still mostly green, but the best viewing this weekend will be in the central mountains, where bright yellows and early orange are starting to shine near Georgetown, Vail, and Aspen.

Sunday brings more of the same — mild, pleasant, and comfortable.

Some spotty mountain showers are possible, but Denver once again stays mostly dry.

By Monday, things take a turn.

A cold front will sweep across Colorado, bringing a good chance of rain by late in the day.

Temperatures will drop sharply, with the cooler weather sticking around until Tuesday.

If you’re heading into the high country, keep in mind snow is likely above timberline, possibly dipping down to 9,000 or 10,000 feet Monday night.

Looking ahead, scattered showers linger Tuesday before skies clear, and conditions turn warmer and drier later next week.

