Mother Nature cranking up the heat across the Denver Metro Area

It's a gorgeous and sunny start to our Thursday and there's once again a little hint of fall in the air. Temperatures dipped down into the upper 40s and low 50s along the Front Rang this morning, with even some mid-30s over the high mountain passes.

We saw an official high of 82 degrees on Wednesday which is very seasonal for this time of year. Today will be quite a bit warmer. Look for plenty of sunshine along the Front Range with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We’ll start to see a little more moisture return Friday as another disturbance moves across the northern Rockies. A few high-based showers could pop up during the afternoon and evening in the mountains. Meanwhile, it’ll be another hot day across the plains, with temperatures around 90 degrees before a cold front moves through on Friday night.

Heating back up across the Denver Metro Area

That front will bring about more seasonal temperatures on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. We’ll see increasing chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially across the mountains and northern Colorado. Sunday brings one more summer-like day, with highs in the low to mid 90s along the Front Range.

Another cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing cooler temperatures for Monday and into next week. We'll see 80s on Monday but then drop into the 70s on Tuesday!! Overnight lows will then dip into the 40s and low 50s by early Wednesday morning.

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