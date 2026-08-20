Mother Nature cranking up the heat across Colorado as we head into the weekend

DENVER — Summer is clearly not over yet! We hit highs in the low 90s yesterday and the streak of 90-degree heat will continue today and through the weekend!

You'll find lots of sunshine across the state this morning and it's going to heat up fast. We'll see mid- to upper 80s by lunch and highs in the low to mid-90s by 4 p.m. A few storms are possible in the mountains but we're looking at a low risk of severe weather. This risk of severe weather will shift to the east of Colorado today, with some stronger storms in Kansas and Nebraska.

▶️ Check Lisa's weekend forecast in the video player below.

Serious summer heat returns to end this week

Friday will be even hotter, in fact, it's the hottest day on the super 7-day. Friday's afternoon high likely to close in on the daily record of 99 set in 2023.

Wednesday marked Denver's 51st day of 90 degree plus heat and today will likely be day 52! We are just 10 days away from getting on the top 5 list of most 90-degree days in a year.

We'll see low to mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday. So it will remain hot through the weekend, but there will be a better chance of afternoon storms along the Front Range and that could help to cool things off later in the day.

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