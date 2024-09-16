DENVER- It will be slightly cooler to start the week, with high temperature in the low- to mid-80s across the Denver metro area Monday afternoon.

Expect building clouds and gusty winds through the day. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible, mainly impacting Colorado's high country Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few storms across the plains through early evening.

A better chance for moisture arrives Tuesday. Winds will be strong as our next storm system enters the state. Widespread storm and shower activity can be expected across the state Tuesday.

Conditions dry out Wednesday. We'll see dry and seasonal weather, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.

It'll feel a bit more like fall, with mid- to upper-70s Friday and through the weekend. We officially kick off the fall season on Sunday.

Mostly sunny to start the week, with building clouds and winds through Monday

