Winds have continued to die down across the metro area, but we're still seeing gusts between 30 to 40 mph near and in the foothills.

Skies have cleared and will remain mostly sunny through midday for the peak of the partial eclipse in Denver. We'll see low 50s by noon and upper 50s by 4 p.m.

We'll see a nice temperature rebound through the week, with 60s from Tuesday through Thursday and 70s by Friday.

A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and again on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies across the Denver metro area for Monday's partial eclipse

