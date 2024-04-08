Watch Now
Mostly sunny skies across the Denver metro area for Monday's partial eclipse

It will be a mostly sunny and cool start to the week, with high temperatures in the 50s.The skies should stay clear for a nice viewing of the partial eclipse at midday Monday.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Apr 08, 2024
Winds have continued to die down across the metro area, but we're still seeing gusts between 30 to 40 mph near and in the foothills.

Skies have cleared and will remain mostly sunny through midday for the peak of the partial eclipse in Denver. We'll see low 50s by noon and upper 50s by 4 p.m.

We'll see a nice temperature rebound through the week, with 60s from Tuesday through Thursday and 70s by Friday.

A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and again on Sunday.

