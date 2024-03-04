Watch Now
Mostly sunny and mild in Denver to kick off the week

More snow for the Colorado high country this week
It will be a mild day with high temperatures in the low 50s across the Denver metro area. Snow will continue in the mountains Monday.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 08:05:47-05

It's a dry but chilly start to the week across the Denver metro area. There will be plenty of sunshine and 20s for the Monday morning drive.

We're seeing more snow in the mountains and that will continue off and on through the end of the week.

Temperatures will climb into the low 50s across the eastern plains under a mostly sunny sky Monday afternoon. The winds will pick up a bit with gusts near 25-30mph.

We'll see more low 50s on Tuesday and then some upper 50s in town on Wednesday.

Another strong system is set to roll in by the end of the week, producing more heavy mountain snow and the chance for some rain/snow across the metro area Thursday into Friday.

