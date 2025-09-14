Morning showers in NE Colorado but, sunshine & clear skies steals the afternoon

DENVER — Keep an eye on the sky, especially if you're north of the metro area.

While we’re not expecting anything too intense, scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms are still in the mix, particularly in northeastern Colorado.

These are leftovers from Saturday’s active weather, as a weather system continues to move off to the northeast.

Rain chances are expected to taper off through the morning, moving from west to east.

So, if you're planning a morning hike, brunch, or heading to church, just be ready for a small chance of passing shower—especially early on.

By Sunday afternoon, most of the storm activity will be on its way out.

A few showers might linger into the afternoon across the far northeast plains, but for most of us, skies should start to clear gradually.

Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Whether you're hitting a park or firing up the grill, it should feel pleasant.

Monday will be dry and warmer day with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front moves through, bringing back cooler temps and a renewed chance for showers.

Not a washout, but something to keep in mind if you’ve got outdoor plans in midweek.

