Denver weather: More sunshine across Colorado this afternoon, with highs in the low 60s for Denver

DENVER — It will be another chilly and cloudy start to the day, but the roads are drying out nicely for the morning commute. We'll gradually see some clearing skies and there will be a return of the sun from west to east.

Today will still be on the cool side, with highs in the low 60s this afternoon. It's about seven to 10 degrees below normal along the Front Range, but the afternoon sunshine will feel nice.

A ridge of high pressure will build in across the region through midweek. This will lead to lots of sunshine across the state and some warmer than average temperatures. We'll see highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday.

A weak system will bring a few more showers to the mountains on Friday and we could see a few roll east over the plains Friday night. Highs will dip back into the 70s through the weekend.

