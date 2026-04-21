DENVER — It's not often that we use the word "hot" in April, but that's exactly what it's going to be! Temperatures will start off in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning, but then upper 70s arrive by lunch and highs in the low to mid 80s by 4 p.m. Tuesday's highs are about 20 to 25 degrees above normal and just a few degrees from the record high of 89 degrees!

We'll see plenty of sunshine across the metro area, with just a few increasing clouds in the mountains Tuesday afternoon. The winds will be fairly calm Tuesday, but it gets a bit more intense on Wednesday!

The winds will pick up tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. A red flag warning is in effect for the entire Front Range and Eastern Plains from 10 a.m. to midnight Wednesday. Not only will we have unprecedented high temperatures, but also winds will gust up to 50 mph with humidity values between 5 and 10%.

Our next cold front will roll through on Thursday dropping highs back into the low to mid 60s. Cooler, more unsettled weather moves in, bringing increasing chances for rain on the plains and snow in the mountains. It doesn’t look like a major storm, but rather off-and-on showers through the weekend, which would be a welcome change after such a warm and dry stretch. Sunday looks to be the soggiest day, so plan your weekend accordingly!

More summer-like conditions for the Denver metro area

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