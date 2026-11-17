It's a chilly but quiet start to our Tuesday as we're tracking the first of two storms to roll through Colorado tonight.

Dense fog has developed across the Northeastern Plains and there's a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am and includes Ft. Collins, Greeley and Fort Morgan. Once this clears, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs in the mid-60s by happy hour across the Denver Metro Area.

First of two storms roll into Colorado tonight!

The first in a series of storms will quickly move across the state late Tuesday and Wednesday, with around 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in the mountains.

Storm #1 will also bring a lot of wind energy to the northern Front Range foothills and mountains. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for these areas, with the potential wind gusts near 75 mph late Tuesday night into midday Wednesday. This could lead to some higher fire danger in spots. We could also see some intense areas of blowing snow across the northern Front Range mountains overnight as the storm passes through.

Denver7

Precipitation does not look likely in Denver, but it will turn breezy and cooler Wednesday across the metro area. Highs will be more seasonal for this time of year, with mid- to upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and seasonal, with temperatures in the mid-50s. The second storm this week will move into Colorado on Friday. Right now, it doesn't look like a very impressive storm for Denver and it likely won't be our first snowfall of the season for the Eastern Plains. There's a chance that a few rain showers could briefly switch over to snow on Friday night, however, accumulations at this point seem unlikely for Denver.

The mountains will see the brunt of the moisture with this second system which will be great for any weekend skiing or snowboarding!

The downside to the storm will be another potential high wind event for the Front Range. We'll be watching it closely.

Stay with Denver7 as we track these two storms.

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