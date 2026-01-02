DENVER — It was an unseasonably warm end to 2025 and that trend will continue through the first weekend of the near year! December 2025 was officially the second warmest December ever on record in Denver.

Temperatures will start off in the 30s early Friday morning, with 50s by lunch and highs near 60 degrees the afternoon. High temperatures are about 15 degrees above normal and it will be even warmer this weekend!

A storm system continues sliding through the region today, but the moisture that will see from this system will be contained to the western half of the state. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for 4-12 inches of snow of snow between Thursday and Friday. The higher end totals will occur above 9,000 to 10,000ft.

We'll see clearing skies in the mountains on Saturday, with drier weather in store through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the low 60s on Saturday and it will be even warmer on Sunday. The Broncos game on Sunday looks exceptionally nice with sunny skies and near-record highs around 66 degrees. The record high is 67, set in 1956.

On average, Denver should see around 6.6 inches of snow for the month of January adding to a cumulative total for the season of around 27 inches.

As of now, there doesn’t appear to be any overnight lows in Denver that will drop to below freezing over the next week.

More snow for the Colorado mountains on Friday

