DENVER — It's a cold and slick start to our Wednesday. Light snow continues through the morning commute and temperatures have dipped down to near zero, with wind chills well below zero.

Denver is on track to get 3-5 inches of snow by Wednesday midday, with some localized heavier bands possible, especially along the southern Front Range.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across all of northeastern Colorado and the Interstate 25 corridor from Castle Rock to Fort Collins until 11 a.m. We'll likely see another 1 to 2 inches of snow before that.

The Front Range mountains and foothills are also under an advisory for 4 to 10 inches of new snow until Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will only warm another 10 degrees, with high temperatures in the low teens and wind chills near zero.

On Thursday, the Arctic air will be gone, and temperatures should begin to resemble more average numbers for this time of the year. Highs will gradually climb into the upper 30s on Thursday and upper 40s on Friday.

Our next storm will bring more snow to the mountains on Friday and to the plains on Saturday.

More snow and cold in Denver for the Wednesday morning commute

