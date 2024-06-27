DENVER — It's a quiet start to our Thursday, but more storms and showers will develop by the afternoon.

Some storms could turn severe again, with damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph and large hail. We may even see a few isolated tornadoes over the northeastern corner of the state, with pockets of heavy rain across the western slope.

An Areal Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday afternoon for the western quarter of our state. Some slow-moving storms could lead to areas of heavy rain and localized flooding.

We'll do it all over again on Friday before a bigger cool off for the start of the weekend. A weak cold front will swing through late Friday and that will drop our temperatures by about 10 degrees.

We're in for low to mid-80s Saturday along with a few more afternoon storms and showers! The 90-degree heat is back Sunday and sticks around next week as we kick off the month of July.

More severe weather possible across Colorado Thursday

