We're in for one more day of below-average temperatures around the Denver metro area. It gets warmer this weekend then even hotter next week for the first week of August.

The storms and showers that we saw overnight have pushed east of Colorado. We'll see dry but hazy skies for the Friday morning commute. Smoke is filtering in from wildfires burning in Utah and Arizona. Look for a blanket of dense smoke across the Front Range early Friday morning. Unfortunately, the smoke sticks around all day and could linger into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 80s Friday afternoon.

A few more storms and showers are likely today and there is a risk of severe weather across all of eastern Colorado. Those storms will roll east off the foothills by about 3 p.m. Friday and then push east of Interstate 25 by 6 p.m.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to dry out and warm up. With the ridge shifting directly overhead, highs will climb back into the 90s for the plains and Denver metro area, with fewer storms for the northeastern plains.

The dog days of summer hold on for the first full week of August as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s in the city!

More severe weather across Colorado's Eastern Plains Friday

