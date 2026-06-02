DENVER — It was a pretty intense start to June as severe storms rolled through the Denver metro area on Monday! Skies are clearing out but we'll see more storms pop up Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

More severe storms possible across the Denver metro area

Look for partly cloudy skies this morning along the urban corridor, with temperatures dipping into the 50s for the early commute.

Lather, rinse, repeat! We're in for some sunshine early Tuesday morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s and that's pretty close to our seasonal norms for early June. Another round of storms will move across the Interstate 25 corridor around 2 to 3 p.m. and then move east. The Eastern Plains and Front Range are under a marginal threat for a few severe storms, ushering in another round of heavy rain, lightning and large hail.

We're in for a few more afternoon storms on Wednesday and Thursday before drier and warmer weather start to push into the state. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen by Friday and bring some serious summer-like heat to the Front Range!

Denver could see its first 90-degree day of 2026 this Saturday and the sizzling hot temperatures and sunshine stick around Sunday. Stay cool, Colorado!

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