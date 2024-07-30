It's going to be another hot and dry day across Colorado! We tied the record high of 99 degrees Monday and could tie another record high Tuesday.

Tuesday's record high is 101 degrees and we're likely going to see plenty of triple-digit temperatures across the northeastern plains and Denver metro area.

More record-high heat is possible in Denver Tuesday

Several new fires have developed, most notably the Alexander Mountain Fire, west of Loveland. Smoke will push east from that fire and spread of over the I-25 corridor and likely across Weld County throughout the afternoon.

The next chance of any moisture appears to be Friday and Saturday of this week, but even those storms will be quite spotty. They could cause more trouble, though, due to wind and lightning. Be very careful with any burnable materials.

