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More record-breaking heat for Denver over the next two days

Rapid snowmelt across the Colorado high country; 80s and 90s across the Eastern Plains through Wednesday
It will be a warm couple of days across Colorado, with temperatures in the 80s for the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon.
More record-breaking heat for Denver over the next two days
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DENVER — Here we go again. It's spring but it's going to feel like summer! Record heat moves into Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday as highs soar about 25 to 30 degrees above average. As of now, this March is tied with the second warmest March ever on record.

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As another strong ridge of high pressure is moving into Colorado so we'll see highs skyrocket into the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. Denver's current record high is 76 degrees, last set in 1896. Look for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions across the Eastern Plains.

The heat peaks on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s. We could have highs near 90 degrees around the Denver metro area. Denver's current record high is 75 degrees, last set in 2012. It looks like we'll easily crush that record, and potentially the all-time hottest March temperature of 86 degrees just set last Saturday.

The unseasonably warm and dry pattern also brings increasing fire weather concerns, especially in south central Colorado. Fire Weather Watches are in effect for those areas for gusts up to 45 mph.

A weak cold front is expected to move through Thursday night, bringing a slight cool down Friday. Highs will drop into seasonal territory in the upper 50s. So far, it looks like we bounce back to the mid to upper 70s over the weekend.

More record-breaking heat for Denver over the next two days

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