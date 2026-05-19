More rain and wet roads in Denver for Tuesday night's commute

We saw a nice dose of rain and snow across northern Colorado yesterday and we're in for even more moisture over the next 24 hours!

Temperatures dipped down into the mid to upper 30s across the metro area, with some even chillier conditions on the far eastern plains. A frost advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for areas north and east of Denver and a freeze warning continues for parts of Douglas, Elbert and El Paso counties as lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s early on.

Tuesday is the coldest morning of the week, with more showers expected today

We will see another cool and cloudy day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s along I-25 Tuesday afternoon. Another round of heavy rain will roll into the Denver metro area around 4 p.m. and continue into the evening hours. The Front Range mountains will get another quick blast of snow, but it looks to be much lighter than what we saw on Monday.

Look for highs in the low 60s Wednesday with upper 60s Thursday along with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures rebound into the lower 70s Friday and continue to warm into Memorial Day weekend. We'll be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies on Monday — a gorgeous day to be outside!

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