More near-record high in store for the Denver metro area today

It will be an incredibly mild start to the day. Clouds rolled in overnight and that's helping to trap in some of yesterday's heat. You'll find partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for the early morning drive.

Thursday will once again feel a lot like summer, with temperatures climbing close to record highs once again. Most areas will stay dry, although a few spotty afternoon showers or storms could pop up, mainly south and east of Denver. The winds will kick up with these storms and that create elevated fire danger, especially across the plains and foothills.

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Cooler, with a better chance of storms in Denver this weekend

Friday stays warm and mostly dry, with highs about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. A couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop near the foothills and Palmer Divide later in the day. Fire weather concerns will continue because of the dry air, warm temperatures, and breezy winds.

By the weekend, the weather pattern starts to shift. Saturday brings a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and a few of those storms could become stronger if enough moisture moves back into the area. While there will still be some warm weather around, clouds and storm chances will gradually increase through the day.

Sunday into Monday looks noticeably cooler and wetter. Forecast trends continue to point toward more widespread showers and thunderstorms, with steadier rain possible at times by late Sunday and Monday. Temperatures could drop all the way back into the 50s by Monday, giving the area a much cooler and more unsettled start to next week.

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