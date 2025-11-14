The trend continues with unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions across the state. You'll find mostly sunny skies for the early morning drive, with temperatures in the upper 60s by lunch and low to mid 70s by 3 p.m.

A few high clouds will drift in from the west but the winds will remain light. The mountains will see more 50s and even 60s Friday afternoon.

Saturday brings only a small change as a weak cool front slides in from the east. High temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 60s, but it will still be comfortably mild and dry.

Sunday starts out nice and mild, with increasing clouds by midday. It will be comfortable for the Broncos game, with mid 60s by kick off. Our next weather system will bring some changes to the mountains on Sunday. A rain/snow mix will develop on the western slope by early Sunday, with light snow for the central mountains by the afternoon.

On the plains, scattered rain showers are possible on Sunday night, mainly north of Interstate 70. Monday will turn cooler behind the system, with highs dropping back into the lower to mid 50s.

Cooler temperatures linger into Tuesday and likely stick around through much of next week. Another disturbance may arrive around Wednesday or Thursday, bringing another round of light rain or snow. Confidence is still a bit shaky on that one, but the overall trend points toward cooler, unsettled weather as we head toward Thanksgiving.

More near-record afternoon high temperatures in Denver on Friday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.