More much-needed snow for the Colorado high country on Thursday and Friday

DENVER — It will be a mostly sunny start to the day across the Eastern Plains, but the mountains are waking up to a fresh layer of snow and it's still coming down! We'll see another 2 to 4 inches of snow in the mountains through early morning, with gradual tapering Thursday afternoon.

The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning for the northern and central mountains is set to expire at 11 a.m. but we may see new alerts issued for another round of snow that's set to roll through on Friday!

If you're in the Denver metro area, look for above-average highs in the mid to upper 50s along the Interstate 25 corridor Thursday and Friday. Off-and-on rain showers are possible both days but it doesn't look like much will fall.

As this storm moves out, the warm and dry weather pattern returns for President's Day weekend. We'll see upper 50s Saturday, low 60s Sunday and mid 60s Monday under partly sunny skies.

Another round of mountain snow moves in next Tuesday. So far, it looks like Denver will get some blustery winds with little to no precipitation.

