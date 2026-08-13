DENVER — We are finally in for a nice break from the heat! After a week of 90-degree heat, temperatures will dip well below normal for the next four days, and we're in for a good dose of rain as monsoon moisture spreads in across the region.



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More much-needed rain on the way across Colorado

You'll find a mix of sun and clouds Thursday morning, with some damp roads from the showers that rolled through overnight. More scattered storms and showers will develop Thursday and continue through the night!

The rain will be heavier Thursday and Friday with the potential for localized flash flooding. Look for daytime high temperatures to only reach the upper 70s to low 80s along the Interstate 25 corridor.

The cool, wet weather sticks around Friday and continues through the weekend. Look for highs in the low 80s with scattered storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Slightly warmer and drier weather returns early next week. We won't see another 90-degree day until next Tuesday! Enjoy the cool off while it's here!

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