DENVER — It was nice to finally see some moisture across Colorado Thursday and we're in for another round of it Friday!

Skies cleared out overnight and it will be a cool but dry start to our Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s along the Interstate 25 corridor.

It'll be a partly cloudy start to your Friday, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Look for temperatures to dip just a smidge on Friday, courtesy of Thursday night's weak cold front. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s. We're in for another round of more widespread rain showers Friday afternoon and evening — a slightly better chance of seeing wet roads for the Friday evening commute!

The clouds and rain stick around through the start of the weekend with temperatures holding in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

We could get a brief break from the wet weather Sunday and Monday before a stronger storm moves in Monday night into Tuesday. This would drop daytime highs into the upper 50s to low 60s and give us a good shot of rain in the metro and snow in the mountains.

The April showers we so desperately need are finally here! Hope your lawns are loving it!

More much-needed rain in store across the Denver metro area

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