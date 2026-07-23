DENVER — What a nice change for the Denver metro area. We saw some much-needed rain Wednesday and there's another round in store Thursday as monsoon moisture rolls in from the south.



Watch the full forecast from Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo, in the video player below.

More much-needed rain in store across Colorado

We're in for partly cloudy skies Thursday with more widespread showers and the potential for heavy pockets of rain in the afternoon and evening. Storms will fire up after the lunch hour around the Denver metro and then zip off to the plains during the late afternoon and early evening. We'll monitor the threat of flash flooding again across much of the state and especially near the burn scars.

Temperatures will cool a bit, with highs back to the mid to upper 80s Thursday. Enjoy the break from the heat and the refreshing rain, as warmer and drier weather return Friday into this weekend.

So far, it looks like daytime highs will skyrocket back into the upper 90s Saturday and potential triple-digits on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. We'll be in near record-setting territory in Denver. The record high on Saturday is 99 degrees, last set in 1963 and the record high on Sunday is 100 degrees, last set in 1910.

It stays very hot on Monday with highs in the upper 90s. Luckily, we'll see another chance of storms along the Front Range each and every day next week.

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