DENVER — Light snow is still falling in the mountains Friday morning, but the high mountain passes will likely just be wet. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on the plains, with 40s for the morning commute.

Skies will gradually start to clear. We'll see more sunshine across the state Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to upper 60s across the northeastern plains and 50s in the mountains.

Expect to see plenty of sunshine across Colorado on Saturday and it will be about 7 to 10 degrees warmer than Friday. We'll see highs in the low 70s near Denver on Saturday. — great patio weather and pleasant downtown if you're heading to the Nuggets home opening game!

Temperatures will remain mild on Sunday as we track our next storm. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the upper 60s by kickoff at the Broncos game. Our next storm system rolls in late Sunday into Monday, likely bringing wind and cooler temperatures for the metro and more mountain snow.

More light snow for the Colorado high country

