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Colorado weather: More heavy rain and localized flooding likely Friday

Monsoon moisture will fuel Colorado's thunderstorms this weekend, with Denver's afternoon highs remaining well below normal over the next three days
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Annie Adkins
Sunset on the Sangre De Cristo Mountains.
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Denver weather: Another round of storms Friday with threat of locally heavy rain
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DENVER — It was nice to finally see some much-need moisture yesterday and guess what? There's more on the way!

Skies cleared out overnight so we're seeing mostly sunny skies and some pretty mild conditions for the Friday morning commute. More scattered showers and storms will develop across the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains this afternoon, bringing more heavy rainfall to the state. Some severe storms are possible mainly east of Interstate 25 with large hail and damaging 60+ mph wind gusts.

Watch the full forecast from Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo below:

Denver weather: Another round of storms Friday with threat of locally heavy rain

Temperatures will remain about five degrees below normal, with highs in the low to mid-80s by early afternoon. We'll cool into the 70s as those storms roll through this afternoon.

The cool, wet weather sticks around through the weekend. Look for highs in the low- to mid-80s with scattered storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

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Slightly warmer and drier weather returns early next week. We won't see another 90-degree day until next Tuesday! Enjoy the cool off while it's here!

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What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo