DENVER — It's a quiet but cloudy start to our day, with a few lingering showers on the far Eastern Plains. Skies will clear out a bit by lunch time and temperatures will return to our seasonal norms.

Some drier air is going to settle in over the next few days, but there will still be a chance of afternoon storms and showers both Thursday and Friday. Thursday's storms will likely develop after 3 p.m. and there is a marginal risk of severe weather along the Front Range.

That risk of severe weather will cover the far northeastern corner of the state on Friday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest threats but we can't rule out an isolated tornado or two.

It'll be a bit drier over the weekend with just a few storms possible on Saturday and Sunday. We could see a few severe storms pop up Saturday afternoon east of Interstate 25. We'll pinpoint the areas at risk once it gets a bit closer. Daytime highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend.

The seasonal but unsettled weather pattern will continue into early next week, the first week of June.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

More afternoon storms in store across the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon

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