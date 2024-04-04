More 70s and sunshine across the Denver metro area Thursday

We saw our first 70-degree day of the year on Wednesday and Thursday will be the second!

Plenty of sunshine in store for the morning drive, with temperatures in the 40s right around sunrise. We'll quickly climb into the 60s by lunch and highs will be in the low to upper 70s across the northeastern plains.

This warm weather will continue on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s near Coors Field for the Rockies home opener! The winds will pick up on Friday ahead of our next storm, so fire danger will be higher on Friday especially across the eastern half of the state.

It will be cooler on Saturday and showers can be expected. A cool and windy pattern will arrive on Sunday and continue Monday and Tuesday with showers for the plains and then snow expected for the mountains.

Mild and dry weather will return next Wednesday.

Next storm hits Colorado this weekend

